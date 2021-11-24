Two arrested after fight in Colchester

Two people have been arrested following an incident in Colchester this afternoon - Credit: Google Maps

Two people have been arrested after a fight broke out in Colchester.

Essex police said those involved were taken to the hospital for treatment after being called out to Greenstead Road, on Wednesday, November 24.

A spokesman said it was reported one person had a weapon described as a crowbar.

Officers were called to the scene just after 1.35pm.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "It was reported one person had a weapon described as a crowbar.

"Officers attended and arrested two people who have been take to hospital."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 516 of November 24.



