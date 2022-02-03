Two charged after 500 cannabis plants found in Colchester property

Two men have been charged after 500 cannabis plants were discovered growing at a property in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Two men have been charged after around 500 cannabis plants were found in Colchester.

Officers from Essex Police were called to an address in High Street at about 3.10pm yesterday, Tuesday, February 1.

Four men were initially arrested in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police said two men have now been charged with producing Class B drugs.

Phong Nguyen, 22, and Tam Nguyen, 26, both of no fixed adress, will appear in Colchester Magistrates’ Court today.

A 39-year-old man remains in custody, while a 58-year-old man has been released under investigation.

Join our Colchester Life Facebook group for all the latest news from in and around Colchester.