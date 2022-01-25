News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Two to appear in court in connection with series of Colchester burglaries

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:59 AM January 25, 2022
The number of assaults peaked at 462 the year before ‚Äì having almost doubled from 275 in 2014/15

Two men are are set to appear in court in connection with a series of burglaries in Colchester - Credit: Archant

Two men are due to appear in court to face charges in connection with a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in Colchester. 

Officers from Essex Police are investigating incidents which occurred between August 6, and September 8 2020. 

Carl Brown, 37, and Robin Brown, 35, both of Butt Road in the town, have been summonsed to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on February 22. 

Carl Brown is due to face charges of burglary, attempted burglary, and aggravated vehicle taking. 

Robin Brown is due to face a charge of fraud by false representation. 

Join our Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Join our Colchester Life Facebook group for all the latest news from in and around Colchester.

Essex Police
Essex Live News
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Norwood gets the ball under control at Bolton Wanderers.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Norwood set to stay... despite seven clubs showing interest

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Design of holiday accommodation world war two themed

Holiday Destinations

World War Two-themed holiday accommodation plans at former airfield

Toby Lown

person
Ipswich Town keeper Christian Walton with an early save.

Ipswich Town vs Accrington Stanley | Live

Matchday Live: Chaplin wins it as Town claim three points

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Tyreece Simpson has joined Swindon Town on loan

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

'He's made massive strides here' - Town recall striker Simpson from Swindon

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon