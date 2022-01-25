Two to appear in court in connection with series of Colchester burglaries

Two men are are set to appear in court in connection with a series of burglaries in Colchester - Credit: Archant

Two men are due to appear in court to face charges in connection with a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in Colchester.

Officers from Essex Police are investigating incidents which occurred between August 6, and September 8 2020.

Carl Brown, 37, and Robin Brown, 35, both of Butt Road in the town, have been summonsed to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on February 22.

Carl Brown is due to face charges of burglary, attempted burglary, and aggravated vehicle taking.

Robin Brown is due to face a charge of fraud by false representation.

