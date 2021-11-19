University student started dealing drugs to pay off debts, court hears

A Colchester university student who started dealing in cannabis to pay for his own addiction and to pay off a £3,000 debt has been give a suspended prison sentence.

Police officers who executed a search warrant at a multi occupancy house in Colchester in August last year found cannabis and cocaine worth £900, scales, a cannabis grinder and a number of clear bags, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Lynne Shirley, prosecuting, said 22-year-old Uzair Popalzai appeared to be the only person living in the property and £1,220 was found in his wallet.

A number of messages connected with cannabis were also found on his mobile phone.

Popalzai of Mill Bridge, Barnet, admitted possessing cocaine and possessing cannabis with into supply.

He was given an eight month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work.

He was also given a 30 day rehabilitation order.

The court heard that Popalzai had started university with a £3,000 debt and thought it would be a good idea to supply cannabis to pay for his own drug use and to pay off his debt.

Donal Lawlor for Popalzai said his client was in the second year of a computer science degree.



