Suffolk's Omid Djalili leads tributes to comedian Sean Lock

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:58 AM August 18, 2021    Updated: 12:26 PM August 18, 2021
Handout photo dated 16/12/14 of comedian Sean Lock, best known for panel shows 8 Out Of 10 Cats and

Sean Lock (left) has died aged 58. Suffolk comedian Omid Djalili has paid tribute - Credit: PA/David Parry

Suffolk-based comedian Omid Djalili has led tributes to 8 Out Of 10 Cats star Sean Lock, who has died aged 58.

Lock, known for his surreal content and deadpan style, was a team captain on the Channel 4 comedy panel show and starred in the popular BBC sitcom 15 Storeys High.

He died surrounded by his family at home after battling with cancer.

Off The Kerb Productions, Lock's agent, said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock.

"Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy."

Djalili, who has recently moved to Suffolk, described Lock as a "wonderful human being" who was "one of the funniest on and off the stage".

Lock previously performed at Ipswich Regent and Latitude Festival, which is held near Southwold.

