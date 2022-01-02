News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Shock at suspected murder at high street address on New Year's Day

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 11:34 AM January 2, 2022
Updated: 12:23 PM January 2, 2022
Police are investigating a suspected attempted murder, assault, burglary and criminal damage in Abbeygate Street

Police are investigating a suspected attempted murder, assault, burglary and criminal damage in Abbeygate Street, Bury St Edmunds, on New Year's Day

A market town community has reacted with shock and surprise to a suspected attempted murder on New Year's Day.

Police officers were called to an address in Abbeygate Street - the town's high street - just after 6am on January 1.

Two victims, a man and a woman, suffered minor injuries and police arrested a 24-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, assault, burglary and criminal damage

After being taken to West Suffolk Hospital for minor injuries, the suspect returned to the Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The incident is understood to have happened near the Angel Hill end of the street.

Abbeygate councillor Julia Wakelam sent her best wishes to the victims, a man and a woman

Abbeygate councillor Julia Wakelam sent her best wishes to the victims, a man and a woman

Councillor Julia Wakelam, who represents Abbeygate for West Suffolk Council, said it was "certainly not what you expect to happen in Bury St Edmunds". 

"You generally think of this as being one of the safest places to live," she said.

"I send my best wishes to the victims and I hope they aren't too badly hurt."

In relation to the suspected burglary, she stressed how important it is to keep properties safe and lock up properly.

Peter Thompson, the Mayor of Bury St Edmunds, wanted to stress that the town is still one of the safest places to live

Peter Thompson, the Mayor of Bury St Edmunds, wanted to stress that the town is still one of the safest places to live

Town Mayor Peter Thompson also expressed his "absolute shock" at what had happened and wanted to stress the town "is still one of the safest places to live".

He added: "As far as I know there is no ongoing danger to the public. We would urge people to go about their daily business and not to change their behaviour in any way."

A coffee shop worker, who asked not to be named, said it was "very unusual" for something like this to happen in the town.

They had not seen or heard anything untoward, having started work after it happened.

Detective Inspector Brett Harris said: "We are at the early stages of our investigation and enquiries are currently ongoing.

“However, we are not looking for anyone else in connection and do believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no further risk to the wider public. Officers continue to support both victims.”

There is no longer a police cordon at the scene.

Abbeygate Street is full of shops, cafes and restaurants, with some residential flats

Abbeygate Street is full of shops, cafes and restaurants, with some residential flats

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Suffolk Police quoting crime number 37/92/22 via the website.

People can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.

They can also call police on 101, but 999 must be used in the event of an emergency.


Suffolk Constabulary
Bury St Edmunds News

