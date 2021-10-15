Man arrested after MP stabbed at constituency surgery

Published: 2:33 PM October 15, 2021

The incident took place at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested after Conservative MP David Amess was stabbed several times during a constituency surgery.

The 69-year-old was attacked today, Friday, October 15 at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in his Southend West constituency.

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has been stabbed several times during a constituency surgery - Credit: PA

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge tweeted about the incident, saying: "Terribly, terribly shocking, such a decent & kind man, all thoughts & prayers with David."

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today

"Officers were on scene shortly after, arrested a man and recovered a knife.

"He is currently in custody.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public."

Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 445 of October 15.