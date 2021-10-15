Man arrested after MP stabbed at constituency surgery
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been arrested after Conservative MP David Amess was stabbed several times during a constituency surgery.
The 69-year-old was attacked today, Friday, October 15 at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in his Southend West constituency.
South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge tweeted about the incident, saying: "Terribly, terribly shocking, such a decent & kind man, all thoughts & prayers with David."
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today
"Officers were on scene shortly after, arrested a man and recovered a knife.
"He is currently in custody.
"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public."
Most Read
- 1 MoD warns about late-night Apache training
- 2 Missing 66-year-old woman found in field after search
- 3 Couple to bring 'family feel' to Sudbury pub
- 4 Mystery sculpture of man briefly appears on Suffolk beach
- 5 US jets to practice flypast over Suffolk this morning
- 6 Anger as 'three to four large skips' of fly-tipped rubbish blocks road
- 7 Haul of 20,000 suspected counterfeit DVDs seized in raid at Suffolk home
- 8 Number of schools with extra Covid precautions rises to 12
- 9 Man caught with more than 25,000 indecent images of children
- 10 Major delays tail back on to A12 after crash
Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 445 of October 15.