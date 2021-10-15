News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man arrested after MP stabbed at constituency surgery

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:33 PM October 15, 2021   
Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea

The incident took place at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested after Conservative MP David Amess was stabbed several times during a constituency surgery. 

The 69-year-old was attacked today, Friday, October 15 at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in his Southend West constituency.

Undated handout photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative MP Sir David Amess who has been stabbe

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has been stabbed several times during a constituency surgery - Credit: PA

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge tweeted about the incident, saying: "Terribly, terribly shocking, such a decent & kind man, all thoughts & prayers with David."

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today

"Officers were on scene shortly after, arrested a man and recovered a knife.

"He is currently in custody.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public."

Most Read

  1. 1 MoD warns about late-night Apache training
  2. 2 Missing 66-year-old woman found in field after search
  3. 3 Couple to bring 'family feel' to Sudbury pub
  1. 4 Mystery sculpture of man briefly appears on Suffolk beach
  2. 5 US jets to practice flypast over Suffolk this morning
  3. 6 Anger as 'three to four large skips' of fly-tipped rubbish blocks road
  4. 7 Haul of 20,000 suspected counterfeit DVDs seized in raid at Suffolk home
  5. 8 Number of schools with extra Covid precautions rises to 12
  6. 9 Man caught with more than 25,000 indecent images of children
  7. 10 Major delays tail back on to A12 after crash

Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 445 of October 15.

Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Macauley Bonne celebrates after putting Town back in front.

'Talking about it gives me goosebumps' - Bonne on why he wears No.18 shirt

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk coastal tube map, including Ipswich, Snape, Woodbridge, Harwich and Felixstowe

Suffolk student dreams up tube map of Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

person
Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway

Football

Holloway: QPR will recall Bonne from Town in January

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
A four vehicle crash is causing delays on the A134 in Sudbury

Suffolk Live | Updated

Sudbury road cleared after crash involving ambulance and other vehicles

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon