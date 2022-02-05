Convicted murderer goes missing from Suffolk prison

Handout photo issued by Suffolk Police of Christopher Mortimer who was discovered to have been missing from Hollesley Bay prison at around 8am on Saturday.The 37-year-old was serving a life sentence for murder. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A prisoner serving a life sentence for murder has been found missing from a Suffolk jail.

Christopher Mortimer, aged 37, was discovered missing from Hollesley Bay prison, near Woodbridge, at 8am on Saturday, February 5.

Police are appealing for help to trace the prisoner after their initial inquiries have failed to locate him.

He is described as white, 5 feet 8inches tall, slim build and balding. He has tattoos of Chinese symbols on his upper back and across his shoulders.

Mortimer is known to have connections to the Manchester area.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen him or anyone with information about where he is to contact police on 101. You should not approach him or take any further action.