News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

£60,000 worth of copper cable stolen from broadband boxes in west Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:27 PM August 31, 2022
BT Openreach boxes were targeted by thieves who stole £60,000 worth of copper cable in Kentford

BT Openreach boxes were targeted by thieves who stole £60,000 worth of copper cable in Kentford - Credit: Google Maps

About £60,000 worth of cable has been stolen from BT Openreach boxes in a west Suffolk village.

The incident happened in Icknield Way in Kentford, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, at some point overnight between Monday, August 29 and Tuesday, August 30.

According to Suffolk police, a number of BT Openreach boxes were broken into and £60,000 worth of copper cable has been stolen.

This has caused disruption to services.

Anyone who has any information, images or footage which could help enquiries is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/56119/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
West Suffolk News

Don't Miss

HMM Stockholm spotted at anchor off Lowestoft and Southwold.

Live

One of the world's largest cargo ships anchors off coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Wells RNLI crew were called out to rescue a man cut off by the tide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coastguard

RNLI called to reports of 'unresponsive' casualty on beach

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website.

East Suffolk Council

New 1,300 home garden village and major developments earmarked

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The cottage is in Winston, near Debenham

See inside 'charming' mid Suffolk cottage up for sale for £475k

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon