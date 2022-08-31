£60,000 worth of copper cable stolen from broadband boxes in west Suffolk

BT Openreach boxes were targeted by thieves who stole £60,000 worth of copper cable in Kentford - Credit: Google Maps

About £60,000 worth of cable has been stolen from BT Openreach boxes in a west Suffolk village.

The incident happened in Icknield Way in Kentford, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, at some point overnight between Monday, August 29 and Tuesday, August 30.

According to Suffolk police, a number of BT Openreach boxes were broken into and £60,000 worth of copper cable has been stolen.

This has caused disruption to services.

Anyone who has any information, images or footage which could help enquiries is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/56119/22.