News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man fined £200 after 'test drive' breached Tier 4 Covid restrictions

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 7:00 PM January 13, 2022
Kevin Maynard and his neighbour, John Riches, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHA

Kevin Maynard and his neighbour, John Riches, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: ARCHANT

A man from Corby has been fined £200 after driving 90 miles to Suffolk on a "test drive" during coronavirus restrictions. 

Pandy Balla, from Northamptonshire, pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates Court on Thursday to breaching Covid-19 rules in February 2021. 

The father-of-two was charged with being outside a Tier 4 area without reasonable excuse.

The court heard on Thursday that police officers had stopped the 51-year-old on February 8 2021 while he was driving on the A14 at Coddenham at around 2.20pm.  

They noted that his vehicle was not registered in the Suffolk area and was in breach of Covid-19 restrictions that were in place at the time. 

Balla, of Sandringham Walk, Corby, said he had his car serviced that morning and that the garage had advised driving to warm it up and ensure there were no further issues. 

When he was stopped, he had driven approximately 90 miles and prosecutor Waseem Raja said police found was no real reason for him to be in Suffolk for "a test drive". 

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman in 20s dies after car crashes into tree in north Suffolk
  2. 2 'I've not witnessed any issues' - councillor on Yoxman traffic concerns
  3. 3 Death of woman in Leiston 'unexplained', say police
  1. 4 Nsiala set to sign for Fleetwood
  2. 5 'Utterly disgraceful' - care home and apartments decision angers residents
  3. 6 Former Town striker joins Newcastle for £25million
  4. 7 Inside Debenhams - Owner's hope to begin filling by end of year
  5. 8 Man who died in crash week before Christmas named
  6. 9 McKenna on Toto exit and other potential Town departures
  7. 10 Pub firm starts own Eat Out to Help Out to avoid 'brutal' downturn in trade

Balla told Ipswich Magistrates Court on January 13 that he had not been aware of any restrictions.

He said he "hadn't been sent a letter about the rules" and that he "doesn't watch the news". 

He added that he had a number of health issues, telling the court: "Physically and mentally I'm not very well." 

Magistrates said that the regulations were well-publicised and the strict liability nature of the offence meant being unaware of the law was no defence. 

However, Mr Raja said no prosecution costs would be sought in light of what was said in court. 

Balla was fined £200 for the offence of being outside of the place he was living without reasonable excuse during Covid restrictions. 

An additional £34 victim surcharge was also added.

A14
Coronavirus
Suffolk Magistrates Court
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wilf Elliott alongside his Ed Sheeran portrait

Ed Sheeran

Young artist 'overwhelmed' by response to Ed Sheeran portrait

Toby Lown

person
(L-R) Aaron Drinan, Flynn Downes and Luke Chambers were among a number of players who departed Ipswich Town in the summer

Football | Video

The Demolition Men: How players axed by Cook are performing at new clubs

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
hearts services gillingham

Aerial photos show progress as restaurants and farm shop built at services

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Christian Walton is currently Ipswich Town's starting goalkeeper, backed up by Vaclav Hladky

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Walton? Hladky? Or someone new? How Town's keeping situation could play out

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon