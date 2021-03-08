Covid-19 infections continue to fall across Suffolk and north Essex

Published: 9:53 PM March 8, 2021

The Covid-19 case rate across Suffolk and north Essex continues to fall, latest government statistics have revealed.

In Suffolk, Babergh's coronavirus case rate of 20.6 per 100,0000 people, down from 34.8, is among the lowest in the country.

Ipswich also showed a significant drop from 97.9 to 46 for the seven days to March 4.

Data for the most recent four days (March 5-8) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The case rates in Mid Suffolk (24.1), East Suffolk (30.1) and West Suffolk (40.2) all dropped.

In Essex, Colchester still has the highest case rate at 62.1 but the rate dropped from 93.5 per 100,000 people.

Maldon has the lowest Covid-19 case rate in north Essex (24.6) while Uttlesford (28.5) is also low.

Rates also decreased in Braintree, down from 70.8 to 43.9, and Tendring, which fell from 96.2 to 55.9 per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, vaccine passports for international travel will be "a feature of our life in the future", Boris Johnson has said.

The prime minister acknowledged that documents providing proof that someone has received a coronavirus jab "raise all sorts of issues".

Boris Johnson said vaccine passports would be a feature of life in the future - Credit: PA

He told a Downing Street press conference today: "It's a novel one for our country. We've never had this type of question before within the domestic UK economy, within our own home market.

"Though clearly vaccine passports as an idea are not new when it comes to international travel.

"There's been certificates for things like yellow fever and other diseases in the past, and I'm sure that that will be a feature of our life in the future."

Mr Johnson said there are "some complexities" regarding how such a scheme will affect unvaccinated people such as children and those "not medically able" to receive a jab.

He added: "We're looking at what they're thinking of in other countries and we'll be making sure we report back to everybody as soon as we possibly can."