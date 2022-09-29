News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Council working with police to address drug dealing issues

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 7:30 AM September 29, 2022
Police car

West Suffolk Council has revealed it is working with police and housing associations across the region to tackle issues surrounding drug dealing in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Archant

West Suffolk Council has revealed it is working with police and housing associations across the region to tackle issues surrounding drug dealing in Bury St Edmunds.

Concerns have been raised by members of the public surrounding the possibility of illegal activity taking place on the Howard Estate, Ridley Road area and at Bury St Edmunds Cemetery.

West Suffolk Council cabinet member for families and communities councillor Robert Everitt represents the Minden Ward, which covers Ridley Road.

Councillor Robert Everitt

Councillor Robert Everitt - Credit: Archant

Mr Everitt said: "While we cannot go into details of a specific address and the police are the lead authority for tackling drug dealing which is a crime, we recognise that the associated drug-fuelled anti-social behaviour has a knock-on effect to the lives of residents.

"We are working with police and housing associations across west Suffolk to address these issues as best we can."

These concerns follow a message from national charity Refocus in mid-August who said widespread financial hardship is potentially making it easier for gangs to recruit.

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore - Credit: Archant

Earlier this year, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore also said he was concerned about a potential cause and effect relationship between crime and the rise in the cost of living.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "It is only by partnership working that the root causes and the long-term effects of drug crime will be addressed. 

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Moment car destroyed in head-on tractor crash
  2. 2 'Unusual' farmhouse still up for sale after it fails to sell at auction
  3. 3 Large fire breaks out at farmhouse in Suffolk village
  1. 4 Town centre road closed after crash
  2. 5 Review: This historic pub is an extraordinary must-visit food destination
  3. 6 Suffolk charity bike show gig 'did not have licensing permission'
  4. 7 £400k mobile number plate recognition system launched across Suffolk
  5. 8 New warehouses next to Suffolk village could create 100 jobs
  6. 9 Suffolk military base to star as north Africa in new BBC SAS drama
  7. 10 Two jailed after 'planned and sophisticated' farm thefts across Suffolk

"We conduct regular proactive operations responding to offences linked to illegal drug activity - we want to ensure the county remains a hostile environment for those involved in the supply of drugs.

"We will continue to pursue, disrupt and arrest those people bringing criminality or anti-social behaviour, as well as constantly gathering intelligence that members of the public provide and for which we are grateful for. Our local communities have an important role to play helping us."

If you know of suspicious activity taking place in your area, report it to your local Safer Neighbourhood Team, report online via the Suffolk Police website, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or phone 101.

West Suffolk Council
Cost of Living
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

The A14 is currently closed in both directions

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich reopens after police incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Our housing stock is becoming more eco-friendly, says Jan Hÿtch. Picture: Getty Images

Mid Suffolk Council

64 new homes set for approval in village despite protests

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Site of potential new service station off A14 at Elmswell.

Planning and Development

Controversial plans for petrol station off A14 recommended for approval

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Christie Raptaki, founder of Roadfill, which has a base at Haverhill

Pothole brainwave set to become multi-million pound business

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon