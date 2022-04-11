County lines drug dealer confiscation hearing adjourned
- Credit: Archant/Suffolk Police
A confiscation hearing for a county lines drug dealer who set up a new business selling heroin and crack cocaine in Bury St Edmunds just days after being released from prison has been adjourned until next month.
Fabien Joe, 26, was released from prison on April 6, 2020, after serving a three-year sentence for possession with intent to supply class A drugs, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
But within days of his release, Joe, of Anselm Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, was sending messages to set up and organise the 'Josh' drug line.
Evidence on seized phones showed he was trying to re-establish himself in county lines drug dealing, the court was told.
Numerous bulk marketing messages were sent out to drug users between October 2020 and April 2021.
Joe admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and being in possession of a bladed article.
In July last year he was jailed for four years and 11 months.
His benefit from his offending and the amount he will have to repay under a confiscation order was due to have been decided at a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act on Monday ( April 11).
However, the hearing was adjourned until May 20 to allow the final figures to be agreed.