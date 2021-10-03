Three people arrested over Class A drug possession charges
Published: 9:24 PM October 3, 2021
Three people have been arrested in connection with county lines drug offences in Sudbury.
Police officers detained, searched and later arrested the three males in Belle Vue Park on Sunday, September 26 on suspicion of dealing Class A drugs in the town.
A 22-year-old, 19-year-old and 16-year-old, all from London, were arrested after a large amount of cash and five mobile phones were found during the search.
A spokesman for Sudbury police said: "None of the three knew what town they were in when they were challenged.
"The youngest was found to have deals of heroin in his underpants."
The three were taken for questioning but have since been released under investigation.
Most Read
- 1 Skipper Morsy on Town's reality check at 'horrible, disgusting and like a non-league team' Accrington
- 2 Sizeable Suffolk farm hits the market with a price tag of nearly £10m
- 3 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-1 loss at Accrington
- 4 Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel fireworks display
- 5 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
- 6 The best roast dinners in Suffolk as chosen by our readers
- 7 Primary school roof catches fire
- 8 'It was an absolutely shocking performance' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at Accrington
- 9 New location for Netflix production as road closed for further filming
- 10 New social housing development to welcome eight families