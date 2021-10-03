Three people arrested over Class A drug possession charges

Published: 9:24 PM October 3, 2021

Three people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Sudbury

Three people have been arrested in connection with county lines drug offences in Sudbury.

Police officers detained, searched and later arrested the three males in Belle Vue Park on Sunday, September 26 on suspicion of dealing Class A drugs in the town.

A 22-year-old, 19-year-old and 16-year-old, all from London, were arrested after a large amount of cash and five mobile phones were found during the search.

A spokesman for Sudbury police said: "None of the three knew what town they were in when they were challenged.

"The youngest was found to have deals of heroin in his underpants."

The three were taken for questioning but have since been released under investigation.