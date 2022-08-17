News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Warning over county lines exploitation as cost of living crisis worsens

William Warnes

Published: 7:00 PM August 17, 2022
Police officer.

Suffolk Police are concerned the cost of living crisis could potentially push more young people towards county lines drug trafficking

Young people in Suffolk have been warned of the dangers of county lines drug trafficking as the cost-of-living crisis to continues to bite. 

The county's police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore, has told those tempted by the illegal trade to "seriously think again" and has called for carers and parents "to look out for any signs that their children are being groomed and seek support".

The message comes as a national charity, Refocus, said widespread financial hardship is potentially making it easier for gangs to recruit. 

Mr Passmore said: “I would implore any young person tempted by the lure of the perceived rewards of county lines to seriously think again.

"It’s definitely not ‘easy money’ and the long-term impact on those caught up in this despicable world is devastating.

"I understand the financial difficulties experienced at the moment are difficult but crime is not the solution – it never will be.

“I applaud the work of organisations such as Refocus, who work with young people to protect them from being exploited or caught up in county lines, crime and gangs – either as victim or perpetrator.

"But I also call on parents and carers to look out for any signs that their children are being groomed and seek support."

County lines is the trafficking of drugs away from cities to rural areas. 

Children and young people are often targeted by gangs who offer financial rewards in exchange for the smuggling of their products.

Criminal groups will often use violence, coercion and intimidation to exploit those who are vulnerable. 

Earlier this year, Mr Passmore said he was concerned about a potential cause and effect relationship between crime and the rise in the cost of living. 

"If people are in financial difficulties, they are more likely to be exploited", he said.

"Gangs who organise county lines and dealers may take advantage of them and say it will relieve their stress.

"I have absolute sympathy for those who are vulnerable and it's not their fault. What they need is help."

