Case against 'Covid spitter' adjourned because she has caught virus

The sentencing hearing of an Essex woman who tried to spit and cough at two police officers after telling them she had Covid has been adjourned until later this month because she has the virus.

Kathleen McEvilley, 43, of Chestnut Way, Tiptree, was due to have been sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (March 8) but was unable to attend after testing positive for coronavirus.

At an earlier hearing, adjourned to allow the preparation of a pre-sentence report by the probation service, she admitted two offences of assaulting emergency workers on May 3 last year by trying to cough and spit at them after telling them she had Covid.

She also admitted an offence on the same date of assaulting a police officer by beating by kicking him.

McEvilley denied two further offences of assault on emergency workers on May 3 last year but the court heard that the pleas were acceptable and the prosecution would not be seeking a trial on them.