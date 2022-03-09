News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Case against 'Covid spitter' adjourned because she has caught virus

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 AM March 9, 2022
Gatis Heinrihsons, 37, of Woodside Close, Colchester, denied sexually assaulting a woman at Ipswich Crown Court.

Kathleen McEvilley will return to Ipswich Crown Court later this month - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The sentencing hearing of an Essex woman who tried to spit and cough at two police officers after telling them she had Covid has been adjourned until later this month because she has the virus.

Kathleen McEvilley, 43, of Chestnut Way, Tiptree, was due to have been sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (March 8) but was unable to attend after testing positive for coronavirus.

At an earlier hearing, adjourned to allow the preparation of a pre-sentence report by the probation service, she admitted two offences of assaulting emergency workers on May 3 last year by trying to cough and spit at them after telling them she had Covid.

She also admitted an offence on the same date of assaulting a police officer by beating by kicking him.

McEvilley denied two further offences of assault on emergency workers on May 3 last year but the court heard that the pleas were acceptable and the prosecution would not be seeking a trial on them.

Ipswich Crown Court
Essex

Don't Miss

A carriageway on the A12 has been closed after a crash involving "multiple vehicles"

A12

Road near A12 closed in both directions after two-vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Scene of fire at Nacton Road March 2021

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Large emergency service presence remains at scene of 'terrible' blaze

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson is congratulated by George Edmundson at Fleetwood Town.

Fleetwood Town vs Ipswich Town | Expert opinion

Stu says: Eight observations following Fleetwood win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Stringer and Diversion works at Saxham Street

Suffolk County Council

Locals threaten to block road after Saxham Street works make it a rat run

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon