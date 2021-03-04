Man admits robbing convenience stores in two Suffolk towns
A 38-year-old man has admitted the robbery and attempted robbery of two Suffolk convenience stores – 25 miles apart – on the same evening.
Craig Johnson appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday via video link from Wayland prison, near Thetford.
Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of attempted robbery at shops in Leiston and Eye on the same March evening last year.
The attempted robbery took place at about 7.45pm on Sunday, March 29, at McColl’s in Church Street, Eye.
An hour later, at about 8.45pm, Johnson robbed the Londis store in Sizewell Road, Leiston, and stole £796.31 worth of cash and tobacco.
Johnson, who was recalled to prison on licence, will be sentenced at the same court at a later date.
A second defendant, 34-year-old Rachel Almey, of Chapel Close, Fressingfield, has denied both charges and will face trial during the fortnight beginning November 22.
