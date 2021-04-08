Four-vehicle crash closes A14 petrol station for more than 15 hours
- Credit: Google
Significant damage was caused to a fuel pump at a BP garage after a four-vehicle crash in Newmarket last week.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash, which closed the BP station on the A14 eastbound for more than 15 hours due to a fuel leak.
The incident happened around 7.20am on Wednesday, March 31.
A white BMW 1 Series was involved in a crash with three other vehicles and a fuel pump.
Fire crews also attended to make the forecourt safe due to the fuel leak, police said.
You may also want to watch:
No one sustained any serious injuries during the incident.
Officers would like to hear from any witnesses - including any motorists who may have captured dashcam footage of the incident.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for £40m
- 2 Revealed: Suffolk's worst 20 roads for speeding offences
- 3 Key points as Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary give first press conference after Ipswich Town takeover
- 4 Who are Ipswich Town's new American owners? - Profiles of the men involved in today's takeover
- 5 Brett Johnson on his Ipswich Town ambitions and Mike O'Leary on debt situation
- 6 'We are committed to restoring ITFC to its former glory' - Johnson on Ipswich Town takeover
- 7 Full transcript of Johnson and O'Leary's first press conference as Ipswich Town owners
- 8 New Town chairman O'Leary says Premier League is the target
- 9 'Oh happy day!'... Emotional Town fans go crazy bonkers with joy at news of takeover!
- 10 Aldi confirms details of new Ipswich store opening next week
Anyone with information is asked to contact the roads and armed policing team at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference: CAD 38 of March 31.