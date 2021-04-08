Four-vehicle crash closes A14 petrol station for more than 15 hours

Published: 4:16 PM April 8, 2021

A four-vehicle crash caused a damage to a pump and a fuel leak at the BP garage on the A14 eastbound at Newmarket - Credit: Google

Significant damage was caused to a fuel pump at a BP garage after a four-vehicle crash in Newmarket last week.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash, which closed the BP station on the A14 eastbound for more than 15 hours due to a fuel leak.

The incident happened around 7.20am on Wednesday, March 31.

A white BMW 1 Series was involved in a crash with three other vehicles and a fuel pump.

Fire crews also attended to make the forecourt safe due to the fuel leak, police said.

No one sustained any serious injuries during the incident.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses - including any motorists who may have captured dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the roads and armed policing team at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference: CAD 38 of March 31.