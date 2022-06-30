Cost of living: PCC 'concerned' over possible rise in substance abuse

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner has voiced his concerns over the cost of living's potential impact on substance abuse.

Tim Passmore, the county's PCC since 2012, said it was too early to tell if there was a "cause and effect" between the two, but that it was "potentially a really big problem".

"I am concerned about the impact cost of living pressures are having on people", he said.

"I am convinced there is a powerful correlation between high levels of deprivation, which are worsened by a rise in the cost of living, and increased levels of crime and abuse."

Mr Passmore highlighted the particular dangers facing those who may be vulnerable.

"If people are in financial difficulties, they are more likely to be exploited.

"Gangs who organise county lines and dealers may take advantage of them and say it will relieve their stress.

"I have absolute sympathy for those who are vulnerable and it's not their fault. What they need is help."

Mr Passmore said "it is a potentially big problem" going forward and it is important the police "get a grip on it".

"I do think economic challenges will make it more likely we need to do more," he said.

"But we will be committing resources to deal with this for the duration."