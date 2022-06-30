Cost of living: PCC 'concerned' over possible rise in substance abuse
- Credit: Andrew Partridge
Suffolk's police and crime commissioner has voiced his concerns over the cost of living's potential impact on substance abuse.
Tim Passmore, the county's PCC since 2012, said it was too early to tell if there was a "cause and effect" between the two, but that it was "potentially a really big problem".
"I am concerned about the impact cost of living pressures are having on people", he said.
"I am convinced there is a powerful correlation between high levels of deprivation, which are worsened by a rise in the cost of living, and increased levels of crime and abuse."
Mr Passmore highlighted the particular dangers facing those who may be vulnerable.
"If people are in financial difficulties, they are more likely to be exploited.
"Gangs who organise county lines and dealers may take advantage of them and say it will relieve their stress.
Most Read
- 1 Emergency services attending incident in Suffolk town
- 2 Unclaimed £83k winning EuroMillions lottery ticket was bought in Suffolk
- 3 Double-decker bus bought on eBay becomes new home for evicted Suffolk family
- 4 Suffolk cinema to allow dog owners to bring their pets to watch films
- 5 Suspected wanted man chased through Suffolk village
- 6 Former Town striker Chopra out of retirement to join non-league club
- 7 'Abandoned' cottage and studio up for sale after huge renovation
- 8 The Range secures huge logistics hub at new A14 business park
- 9 Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh
- 10 Revealed: The most isolated villages in Suffolk
"I have absolute sympathy for those who are vulnerable and it's not their fault. What they need is help."
Mr Passmore said "it is a potentially big problem" going forward and it is important the police "get a grip on it".
"I do think economic challenges will make it more likely we need to do more," he said.
"But we will be committing resources to deal with this for the duration."