Latest crime figures show there were 5,300 alleged crimes reported in Suffolk in July - and our maps show where.

The figures come from Police.uk and show that over 2,000 of these reports were related to violence or sexual offences.

The maps below chart the vicinity of the crimes reported in that month, those where a location was not provided are not included.

Some of the markers indicated areas outside of Suffolk; these may include people who no longer live in the county or who were reporting an offence from when they were visiting the area.

It is also important to note that the pin positions provided by the police data relate to the area in which the report was made, but do not always reflect the exact location of the crime.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “Suffolk continues to have relatively low crime rates in comparison to other areas.

"Our priority is to protect communities throughout the county by keeping people safe, preventing crime, and where crime does occur, to catch and convict the perpetrators.”

Breakdowns for some of Suffolk's largest towns:

Ipswich

There were a total of 546 crimes reported in Ipswich in July 2021.

Of these crimes reported, there were:

184 - violence and sexual offences

128 - anti-social behaviour

60 - public order

174 - all other crime

Woodbridge

There were 199 crimes reported in the Woodbridge area in July.

63 - violence and sexual offences

38 - anti social behaviour

18 - other thefts

80 - all other crime

Bury St Edmunds

In the Bury St Edmunds area 468 crimes were reported in the month.

175 - violence and sexual offences

99 - anti-social behaviour

57 - public order

137 - all other crime

Stowmarket

In total there were 273 reports of crime in the Stowmarket area for July.

118 - violence and sexual offences

45 - anti-social behaviour

30 - public order

80 - all other crime

Newmarket

202 crimes were reported in Newmarket in July

80 - violence and sexual offences

27 - anti-social behaviour

24 - public order

71 - all other crime







