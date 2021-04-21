News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Gate damaged and bins kicked over at Bury St Edmunds allotments

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:19 PM April 21, 2021   
A spate of damages have been reported at the allotments in Bury St Edmunds

A spate of damages have been reported at the allotments in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A gate was forced open and bins were kicked over at an allotments in Bury St Edmunds, with police investigating a spate of incidents at the site. 

Officers have launched an appeal after the most recent incident of damage at the site in Cotton Lane. 

A gate was forced open, causing damage, and bins were kicked over at some point between 7pm on Tuesday, April 13 and 7am the following morning.

The incident follows reports of previous instances of criminal damage at the gated allotments over a four-week period.

Officers are urging residents to be vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour they see as the evenings get lighter.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone who has information is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/18612/21.

Most Read

  1. 1 Community thanked for helping seriously burned man at Hadleigh petrol station
  2. 2 'Loving and devoted' - Family pay tribute to mother-of-five found in park
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: Town beaten yet again as Blues flop at Northampton
  1. 4 'We've got to be better - myself included' - Cook on 3-0 loss at Northampton Town
  2. 5 DHL driver apologises after 'dangerous' driving in Ipswich rat-run
  3. 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-0 defeat to Northampton
  4. 7 Grandfather-of-two 'died with dignity' in hospice while serving life sentence
  5. 8 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-0 defeat at Northampton Town
  6. 9 Have you seen this Suffolk pub’s new outdoor kitchen and bar?
  7. 10 'Nothing surprises me anymore' - Judge on Town departure
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk police have released photos of 48 dogs, suspected to be stolen

Pets | Gallery

Photos of suspected stolen dogs released in bid to find owners

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Police patrolled the waterfront on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Isaacs call police after quayside drinkers cause chaos outside bar

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Martin Retail Group LTD have now got to pay £60,000 to Babergh District Council 

Retailer to pay £60K after multiple food hygiene breaches in Sudbury store

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Driver arrested after 12-year-old boy 'seriously injured' in crash

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon