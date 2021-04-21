Gate damaged and bins kicked over at Bury St Edmunds allotments

Published: 6:19 PM April 21, 2021

A spate of damages have been reported at the allotments in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A gate was forced open and bins were kicked over at an allotments in Bury St Edmunds, with police investigating a spate of incidents at the site.

Officers have launched an appeal after the most recent incident of damage at the site in Cotton Lane.

A gate was forced open, causing damage, and bins were kicked over at some point between 7pm on Tuesday, April 13 and 7am the following morning.

The incident follows reports of previous instances of criminal damage at the gated allotments over a four-week period.

Officers are urging residents to be vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour they see as the evenings get lighter.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone who has information is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/18612/21.