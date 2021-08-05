Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars in July

Published: 4:58 PM August 5, 2021

See the faces of those put behind bars in Suffolk last month - Credit: Suffolk Police

A street dealer caught with thousands of pounds worth of class A drugs, a paedophile and a man who stole £25,000 from his grandmother have been jailed this month.

Vasile Chindea

Vasile Chindea was jailed for 22 months at Ipswich Crown Court after being trapped in a sting by paedophile hunters.

Chindea engaged in sexual discussion and sent naked pictures to a decoy posing as a 13-year-old girl.

The 55-year-old, of Aureole Walk, Newmarket, was snared by a paedophile hunter group called Strike UK.

He admitted attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity between November 20 and December 8, 2019.

In addition to being jailed, Chindea was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register.

Glen Martin

Glen Martin was jailed for three years at Ipswich Crown Court for assaulting two former partners.

The 40-year-old, of no fixed abode but living in Sudbury at the time, was repeatedly violent and threatening towards the women.

Glen Martin was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

He punched one of the women in the face, grabbed her by the throat and threatened to set her on fire – and hit another former partner in the face with her phone after accusing her of speaking to another man.

Martin, who had 82 previous convictions spanning 21 years, admitted a string of offences including criminal damage, common assault, assault causing actual bodily harm, making a malicious and threatening communication and theft.

April Carter

April Carter was jailed for 30 months at Ipswich Crown Court for witness intimidation, twice breaching a restraining order, burglary and attempting to use a stolen bank card.

She repeatedly pestered a vulnerable 67-year-old man for money despite being banned from contacting the victim following a previous jail spell for similar offences.

April Carter was jailed for 30 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Essex Police

He gave Carter £90 and £70 on two consecutive days in January last yea, before having to sell his phone for £50 at Cash Converters to satisfy her demands, until she asked for more money and took him to a cashpoint to withdraw £180.

After the police became involved, Carter, 27, of Mulberry Avenue, Colchester, tried to get him to withdraw his statement.

The court heard that, on February 23 this year, she went to the home of another vulnerable man in his 60s, who was partially sighted and had learning difficulties, and, after pushing her way in and asking for money, stole his bankcard, which she tried to use at a Co-op store.

Charles Jessop

Jealous ex-boyfriend Charles Jessop, who killed Clare Nash at her Newmarket home in front of her three-year-old son, must serve at least 30 years of a life sentence for her murder.

Sentencing Jessop 30, on Friday, July 16 Judge Martyn Levett described him as a “violent, controlling, selfish bully”.

Charles Jessop must serve at least 30 years of a life sentence - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

He said that when Clare Nash ended their relationship and made it clear it was over it had caused his jealousy to “overspill and take over”.

He said he had harassed and manipulated her before brutally stabbing and strangling her as his “quarry”.

Connor Murton

Connor Murton, 23, was driving a BMW on false number plates in Colchester on July 21, 2020, when a police motorcyclist signalled for him to stop.

Murton then led police on a 15-minute high-speed chase through Colchester's residential roads before turning onto the A12.

Connor Murton was jailed for eight months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

He reached speeds of 60-70mph in residential areas and 120mph on the A12, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Murton crashed the car but his DNA was found on the driver's side air bag.

Murton, of Mildmay Road, Ipswich, previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, fraudulently using a registration mark and driving without insurance.

On Wednesday, July 14 Murton was jailed for a total of eight months and banned from driving for 28 months.

Fabien Joe

Fabien Joe, 26, who set up a new business selling heroin and crack cocaine in Bury St Edmunds just days after being released from prison, was jailed.

Joe was released from prison on April 6, 2020, after serving a three-year sentence for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Fabien Joe was jailed for drug offences at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

But within days of his release, Joe, of Anselm Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, was sending messages to set up and organise the 'Josh' drug line, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Joe was sentenced to a total of four years and 11 months in prison.

Ben Senior

The 21-year-old from Essex has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after being caught with thousands of pounds worth of cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis, ketamine and steroids.

Senior was searched by police after they received intelligence regarding two cars on March 7, 2019, and noted a blue Mini Cooper parked in De Vere Road, Earls Colne, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Ben Senior was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday - Credit: Essex Police

A Volkswagen Scirocco, driven by Senior, then joined the Mini and officers approached the car to carry out a search.

Officers found 16 wraps of cannabis in the container, and £9,450 in cash, 17 bags of cocaine, one bag of ketamine, and two 10ml vials of testosterone were discovered in a further search of the vehicle.

Prosecutor Stephen Rose said the minimum street value of the drugs located in the Volkswagen was £6,786 and Senior's home was then searched and officers found two bags of cocaine, worth £352, and relevant paraphernalia.

Warwick Foreman

The 52-year-old has been jailed for a total of 21 weeks after he was convicted in relation to livestock worrying in Brantham that led to 11 sheep being put down.

On August 9, 2021 two sheep were found by a sheep owner in Brantham and were so severely injured they both had to be put down.

Warwick Foreman was jailed at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Suffolk police

As part of the investigation, police managed to secure DNA saliva swabs from both dogs. It found a match to the ear of one of the fatally injured sheep.

The sentence also includes an offence where he was also convicted of taking a tractor without the owner's consent and caused damage to the trailer.

Foreman, of Compton Road in Colchester, was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

He was also banned from driving – for a third time – for a period of two years.

James Cooper

Cooper, who stole £25,000 from his grandmother to fund his gambling and cocaine addictions, has been jailed for two years.

This comes after the 26-year-old was handed a suspended sentence in January after he admitted to stealing £18,000 from his grandmother.

James Cooper was jailed for a total of two years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Cooper, of Mann’s Court, Elmswell, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for 12 months for the recent theft of £6,000 with a further 12 months to consecutively for the breach of the suspended sentence.

Rudi Ullah and Farrhin Rahman

The couple, who were found asleep in a car containing more than 500 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in a Suffolk village, have been locked up for more than five years in total.

The Audi was blocking the driveway of a house in Main Road, Little Glemham on August 23, 2018.

On arrival police found one of the tyres had blown out and when a check and when officers carried out a check it was discovered it had been stolen several days prior in London with fake number plates.

Rudi Ullah (left) and Farrhin Rahman were locked up at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Rahman's bag was searched by police and inside was found 552 wraps of heroin and high purity crack cocaine with a street value of £5,000 as well as £461 cash and a knife.

Ullah’s fingerprint was found on the back of one of the false number plates on the car and on one of the banknotes in the bag with the drugs.

Ullah was sentenced to 40 months detention in a young offenders’ institution and Rahman was given 24 months.