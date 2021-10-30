News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Gun dealer and son spared jail for keeping banned weapons at home

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 6:00 AM October 30, 2021
Around 30 homes were evacuated after unknown chemicals were found by search teams at a property in W

About 30 homes were evacuated before the bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion in a nearby field - Credit: Archant

A father and son have been spared jail for keeping banned weapons at their home in Woodbridge.   

A week-long search of the property sparked the evacuation of 30 surrounding homes and a controlled explosion by the bomb squad on nearby Fen Meadow last October.

A bomb disposal van in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A bomb disposal van in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge - Credit: Archant

Crispin and Philip Richards were handed suspended prison sentences at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday for possessing the prohibited weapons without authority.

The shortened shotgun and parts of a self-loading rifle were among hundreds of weapons and components removed from their Bridgewood Road address.

Officers at the scene of the controlled explosion in Woodbridge. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Officers at the scene of the controlled explosion - Credit: Archant

Police had attended the property on October 15 for the purpose of an inspection pending the renewal of Crispin Richards' registered gun dealer’s certificate – on which his son was a registered servant.

Both men also held valid firearms and shotgun certificates, the court heard.

However, inside a chest of drawers in Phillip Richards' bedroom, officers found a rusty 12 bore shotgun, made in 1887 and lacking firing pin, but with a barrel 15mm shorter than the length permitted by law.

Most Read

  1. 1 Injuries force Cook into changes for Town's trip to leaders Plymouth
  2. 2 Channel 4 documentary to be filmed at Suffolk pub
  3. 3 Derelict Suffolk railway crossing cottage up for auction
  1. 4 'Romantic getaway' shepherds huts plans submitted by Suffolk inn
  2. 5 Suffolk McDonald's drive-thru to close as 'exciting refurbishments' begin
  3. 6 First look at options for major upgrade of Copdock Interchange
  4. 7 Hero police officer describes moment he saved Long Melford baby's life
  5. 8 Go-ahead given for 49 new homes in mid Suffolk village
  6. 9 Morsy on Plymouth, changing the narrative and Town's 'different class' support
  7. 10 One person taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Meanwhile, inside the wardrobe of a spare room, officers found parts of a prohibited self loading rifle, which would have required further components to enable it to be fired. 

Crispin Richards, 59, and his 25-year-old son had denied four charges of possessing a prohibited weapon and two charges of possessing a shotgun disguised as a walking stick.

However, before the start of a trial on October 19 this year, they each admitted one offence of possessing a prohibited weapon without authority and the remaining charges were left on the court file.

Judge Martyn Levett said there were important exceptional circumstances to be taken into account in each of their cases.

He said there had been no risk posed to the public, or any danger of the weapons falling into criminal hands.

In deciding on sentences, Judge Levett said he had taken into account both men's previous good characters, guilty pleas, and that each spent a month in custody following their arrests, along with their strong personal mitigation and the realistic prospect of neither troubling the courts again.

Both were handed 24 months' custody, suspended for two years, with 250 hours' unpaid work, while Crispin Richards was also fined £5,000.

Ipswich Crown Court
Suffolk Constabulary
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rubbish in the river by The Range, Ipswich

Environment News

Map reveals raw sewage overflow into Suffolk rivers

Timothy Bradford

person
Brands Garage in High Road, Trimley St Mary

East Suffolk Council

East Suffolk village garage to be rebuilt as part of homes plan

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Diss Railway Station

Suffolk Live | Updated

Rail services affected after person hit by train

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Kieron Dyer is undergoing tests in hospital

Football

Kieron Dyer in hospital undergoing tests

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon