18-year-old charged after stabbing

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:03 AM May 24, 2021   
The incident took place on Crouch Street in Colchester

A man has been charged in connection with an assault over the weekend in Colchester.

The incident took place in Crouch Street around 1.30am on Sunday, May 23.

The 63-year-old victim was taken to hospital and was treated for a stab wound.

Tyler Menzies, 18, of Walsingham Road, Colchester, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, May 24).

Colchester News

