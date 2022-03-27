County lines drug dealer jailed for second time

Drug dealer Lorrian Flowers is starting his second jail term in seven years after being sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 34-year-old county lines dealer who was running a drugs line in Colchester has been jailed for 40 months.

Lorrian Flowers was running the “CS Line” over a five-month period and sent out bulk marketing messages to drug users, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He was arrested on February 15 and when his address in east London was searched police found 32 wraps of crack cocaine and some scales, said David Baird, prosecuting.

Flowers, of Papermill Place, Walthamstow, admitted being concerned in making an offer to supply cocaine and heroin between September 2021 and February this year and possessing cannabis on February 15 this year.

The court heard he had been jailed for 28 months for a previous drug offence in 2015.

The court heard that Flowers, who has four children, had been profoundly affected by the suicide of a friend three years ago and had been drawn back into the world of drugs.