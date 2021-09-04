News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two arrested after £6k of goods stolen in 'busy night' for police

Angus Williams

Published: 7:43 AM September 4, 2021    Updated: 7:47 AM September 4, 2021
Police have arrested a man in Sudbury in connection with drug offences

Two men have been arrested after £6,000 of electronics, police in Bury St Edmunds say - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two men have been arrested after £6,000 worth of goods were stolen from an electronics store, police in Bury St Edmunds have said.

Officers say three men "entered" a Currys PC World store and stole around £6,000 worth of electronics, before escaping in a vehicle.

The vehicle was then intercepted by specialist officers from Essex Roads Policing Unit, who arrested two of the three men after they fled from the vehicle. It is unclear what happened to the third man.

The stolen goods have also been recovered, police say.

Bury St Edmunds police described it as a "busy night" for officers, and thanked their colleagues in Essex. 

Suffolk Constabulary has been contacted for comment.

