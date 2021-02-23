News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Cyclist taken to hospital after bus fails to stop at scene of crash

Sophie Barnett

Published: 5:56 PM February 23, 2021    Updated: 6:18 PM February 23, 2021
Enquiries are ongoing to locate a bus which was involved in a fail to stop collision in Bury St Edmunds, where a cyclist was taken to hospital. 

Officers were called to the collision in Beestons Way, Bury St Edmunds, on Monday, February 22.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police were called to a fail to stop collision on Monday, February 22 at 1.27pm involving a bus and a cyclist in Beetons Way.

"The cyclist suffered a leg injury and was transported to hospital for treatment."

The road was blocked following the collision but was cleared by 1.40pm.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the bus involved.

