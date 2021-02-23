Cyclist taken to hospital after bus fails to stop at scene of crash
Published: 5:56 PM February 23, 2021 Updated: 6:18 PM February 23, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Enquiries are ongoing to locate a bus which was involved in a fail to stop collision in Bury St Edmunds, where a cyclist was taken to hospital.
Officers were called to the collision in Beestons Way, Bury St Edmunds, on Monday, February 22.
A spokesman for the force said: "Police were called to a fail to stop collision on Monday, February 22 at 1.27pm involving a bus and a cyclist in Beetons Way.
"The cyclist suffered a leg injury and was transported to hospital for treatment."
The road was blocked following the collision but was cleared by 1.40pm.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate the bus involved.
Most Read
- 1 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
- 2 Family pays tribute to loving mother-of-five who died following crash
- 3 Suffolk hospital worker recovers after 'ticking time bomb' cancer diagnosis
- 4 Motorists face 25-mile diversions with roads set to be closed
- 5 Double decker bus serving 'dirty food' in Ipswich overwhelmed by lockdown success
- 6 North Stander: Is it possible that Evans hasn't sacked Lambert because he's selling the club?
- 7 Town's 21-man EFL squad list revealed as two 'senior' players are left out
- 8 Your Posts: 'If Lambert stays, the club is doomed. If he goes, I suspect it is still doomed!'
- 9 Encouraging signs continue as Covid case rates drop across Suffolk and Essex
- 10 Fuller Flavour: No other owner would accept this level of mediocrity, so why is Marcus?