Cyclist in his 80s suffers life-threatening injuries after collision

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:00 AM November 27, 2021
The collision happened near Colchester town centre, Essex Police said

The collision happened near Colchester town centre, Essex Police said - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist in his 80 was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a car near Colchester town centre.

The incident happened at the roundabout in Balkerne Hill, near the junction of Crouch Street West, shortly after 11am on Tuesday, Essex Police said.

The collision involved a black Ford Ka and a grey bicycle, with police believing the incident would have been witnessed by a number of people. 

The cyclist, a man aged in his 80s, remains in hospital.

Any witnesses to the collision are urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 396 of November 23.

Essex Live
Colchester News

