Cyclist left with broken wrist after being struck by car

A cyclist was left with a broken wrist after being hit by a car to the south of Colchester.
The incident happened at about 5.50pm on Wednesday, April 20, Essex Police said.
A vehicle pulled out of East Mersea Road onto The Strood, colliding with the cyclist.
The driver of the vehicle did not stop and drove over The Strood towards Colchester – leaving the cyclist, a man in his 30s, with a fractured wrist.
It is believed that the vehicle, which has registration number including YP07, may have been an Audi or a Vauxhall Insignia.
It is thought to have been driven by a woman described as white, in her late 40s or early 50s and with blond hair.
Essex Police would like to hear from anyone who has footage of or information about the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police, quoting reference number 1168935.