East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'You've got my cat in there' - cyclist attempts to steal pet in carrier

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:15 PM April 25, 2022
Updated: 12:17 PM April 25, 2022
A cyclist tried to steal a cat in Eastgate Street in Bury St Edmunds

A cyclist tried to steal a cat in Eastgate Street in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist has attempted to steal a cat from a pet carrier as its owner was walking back from the vet in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened on April 22 at 3.35pm when the pet’s owner was walking along Eastgate Street. 

A young woman on a bike stopped and tried to grab the carrier, shouting “you’ve got my cat in there". 

After an altercation, the female victim threatened to call the police and the suspect rode off in the direction of Mount Road.

The cyclist is described as aged between 18 and 23, about 5 feet 3 inches tall, with brown hair and wearing a white top.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/24185/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

