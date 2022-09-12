Trial of police officer accused of assaulting ex-Ipswich player to begin

The trial of a police officer accused of assaulting the ex-Ipswich Town footballer Dalian Atkinson is set to begin - Credit: PA

The trial of a police officer who is accused of assaulting former Ipswich Town striker Dalian Atkinson is set to begin tomorrow.

Charges were brought against Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith after Atkinson, 48, died on August 15, 2016.

It has been alleged that the 32-year-old used unreasonable force in striking Atkinson with a baton after he had been tasered by another officer near his childhood home in Telford, Shropshire.

Pc Benjamin Monk was jailed for eight years after being convicted of manslaughter in 2021.

Atkinson, who started his professional career at Ipswich Town in 1985, went into cardiorespiratory arrest after being tasered and died about an hour later after being taken to hospital by ambulance.

At the time, West Mercia Police said officers were called amid concerns "for safety of an individual".

A jury of seven men and five woman has now been selected for Bettley-Smith's trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

Bettley-Smith denies a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.