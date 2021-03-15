Thousands of pounds of damage caused after truck is driven into container

Published: 11:48 AM March 15, 2021

A dumper truck was driven into a container on a Haverhill building site, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage - Credit: Suffolk police

Burglars caused around £2,000 worth of damage after driving a dumper truck into a container at a Suffolk building site.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened in Haverhill between Monday, March 8 at 4.30pm and Tuesday, March 9 at 7am.

The burglars cut the lock to the main gate of the site, in School Lane, before driving the truck into the container and causing the damage.

Nothing was stolen in the incident.

Anyone who heard any suspicious activity or knows who was responsible is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/11572/21.

Information can also be reported online via the force's website here.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or online here.