Serial shoplifter banned from town centre stores

Published: 1:54 PM July 2, 2021

A serial shoplifter who stole more than £1,700 in goods has been banned from four stores in Suffolk and Essex.

Daniel Bannerman committed 28 offences in just four weeks in West Bergholt, Colchester, Wivenhoe and Stanway between March and April this year.

He stole goods worth £1,777 from four Co-Op stores and two One Shop stores.

Appearing before Colchester Magistrates' Court in April, Bannerman, of Southway, Colchester, admitted 26 thefts, one attempted theft and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

At Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, June 22, the 29-year-old was sentenced to an eight-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, and a five-year criminal behaviour order banning him from the four Co-Op stores.

He has also been ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and undergo drugs rehabilitation.

Pc Alex Plakhtienko, of Essex Police, said the force will continue to work closely with the retail and hospitality industry to protect venues from prolific offenders.

Pc Plakhtienko added: “The court heard Bannerman had stolen items to fund his drugs habit.

"The sentence issued by the court will not only protect shops against him, but also give him the opportunity to receive help to address the reasons for his offending.

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, because it has a big impact on businesses and ultimately customers.

“Our Business Crime Team is working closely with retailers and hospitality businesses to protect them from prolific offenders, and I’d encourage any business owner who has been a victim of crime to please tell us so we can investigate.”

A spokesman for The East of England Co-op said: “In partnership with Essex Police, we have worked hard to detain this individual and prepare the necessary investigation.

“Our long-standing and effective partnership with Essex Police, especially the Business Crime Team, continues to allow us to protect our colleagues and stores, with outcomes for those committing offences being notable.”