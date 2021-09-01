Man accused of series of burglaries and thefts across Suffolk
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with seven incidents of burglary and theft across the east of the region.
Daniel Beresford, of no fixed address, has been charged with a number of offences which took place on Monday, August 23.
Among the alleged offences is a burglary at a house in Carlton Road, Saxmundham, where jewellery and ornaments were stolen.
He has also been charged on suspicion of burglary at a house in Leiston Road, Aldringham, where jewellery, a tablet device and an air rifle were taken.
He is also accused of taking a motor vehicle without consent from Constitution Hill in Ipswich, between August 21 and 23.
Beresford was arrested in Norfolk after police were made aware of a burglary in progress in All Saints South Elmham, near Harleston.
He was later charged with attempted burglary in connection with this incident after being taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre (PIC) for questioning.
Beresford appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 25.
He was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, September 22.