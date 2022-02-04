Man warned he faces jail after growing 71 cannabis plants

Daniel Crooks was told on Thursday he could be jailed. - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk warehouse worker who grew 71 cannabis plants has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday ( February 3) for a plea hearing was Daniel Crooks, 32, of Wren Close, Bury St Edmunds.

He pleaded guilty to two offences of producing cannabis on August 12 2020.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron for Crooks asked for the case to be adjourned to allow a pre-sentence to be prepared on his client and said he would be asking the court to consider passing a suspended prison sentence.

Judge Emma Peters agreed to adjourn the case until March 25 to allow a probation report to be prepared on Crooks and told him: “This crosses the custody threshold. It will undoubtedly be a custodial sentence and the question is whether it will be immediate or suspended.

“I’m not excluding anything and there is a possibility you could go to prison immediately that day and you should prepare for that.”