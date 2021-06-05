News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'Bad piece of driving': Van driver jailed after police chase

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:45 AM June 5, 2021   
The pair appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Daniel Dale's sentencing was heard at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: ARCHANT

A Suffolk van driver who overtook cars on the wrong side of the road and drove over a zebra crossing without slowing down during a police chase has been jailed for 30 weeks.

Sentencing Daniel Dale, Recorder Graham Huston said: “This was a bad piece of driving which was potentially life-threatening. Fortunately no-one was injured or damage caused.”

He said Dale had exceeded the 30mph speed limit,  driven blindly over a zebra crossing and overtaken on the wrong side of the road with the potential of being involved in a head-on collision with oncoming vehicles.

Dale, 31, of Glemsford Place, Haverhill admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence and insurance, resisting a police officer and shoplifting.

He was jailed for 30 weeks and banned from driving for two years and 26 days.

Simon Gladwell, prosecuting, said the dangerous driving took place in Haverhill on April 23 last year after police saw Dale driving in Burton End and attempted to get him to stop.

The pursuit ended when Dale drove into a dead end road and ran off. He was found hiding in a shed and was arrested after a struggle, during which he pushed over a policeman.

Most Read

  1. 1 Lee Evans set to become Ipswich Town's second summer signing
  2. 2 Springer spaniel's genitals swell to 'size of grapefruit' after adder bite
  3. 3 Woman tells of pink hairspray attack on 'vile' image on pick-up
  1. 4 Ed Sheeran to debut new single during TikTok show at Portman Road
  2. 5 12 engines called to 'large' barn fire on West Suffolk farm
  3. 6 'The long term goal is the Premier League' - Town sign exciting forward Burns
  4. 7 Café and shop at 400-year-old pub building goes on sale for £75k
  5. 8 Stuck Noah's Ark sparks international incident as Government urged to aid rescue
  6. 9 New Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is revealed
  7. 10 'There is only one aim...to get promoted' - Town sign Welsh international Evans

The court heard that Dale had been in custody since March 16 this year.

Haverhill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Johnstone's Guy Melamed has a shot on goal during the Scottish Cup Semi Final match at Hampden Pa

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Striker target released by Scottish club

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Heat map showing differences in income deprivation in Suffolk and north Essex

Investigations

Map of region's richest and poorest postcodes reveals huge income divide

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Seaside cottages and lighthouse at Southwold beach, UK. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

East Suffolk Council

Southwold beach branded 'dirtiest' in the country

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
A white police forensics tent at the scene of the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave. Picture: SARAH

Kesgrave shooting trial hears boy's hospital bed interview

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon