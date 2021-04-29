Man admits inflicting grievous bodily harm during altercation in Bungay

Published: 4:17 PM April 29, 2021 Updated: 5:27 PM April 29, 2021

A 25-year-old man has admitted violently assaulting another man during a confrontation in a Suffolk town.

Daniel Denmark appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday to admit unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mohammed Rab in Bungay on July 26 last year.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said the Crown accepted Denmark's basis of plea, that he and Mr Rab were "in each other's faces" and that he acted with excessive force.

The court heard that Denmark, of Hillside Road West, Bungay, had no previous convictions.

Judge Rupert Overbury ordered a pre-sentence report from the probation service and released Denmark on unconditional bail.

Judge Overbury told him to be under no illusion that the sentence received upon his return to court on May 19 would be anything other than one of immediate custody, adding: "I won't make up my mind until I have all the facts."