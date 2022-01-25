'Violent' man jailed for breaking woman's nose in west Suffolk pub attack

A man who broke a woman's nose by punching her in the face at a west Suffolk pub has been jailed for six years.

Daniel Jackson, of Warren Court, Haverhill, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court last Friday after pleading guilty to a string of charges.

The 35-year-old was first arrested following a brawl at the Suffolk Punch pub in April 2019.

Jackson punched a woman in the face — breaking her nose — then left the pub after making verbal threats towards the victim’s relative.

He then returned several minutes later and slashed the relative’s back with a kitchen knife.

In September 2020, while under investigation for the incident at the Suffolk Punch, Jackson assaulted another woman — striking her head against a table.

Jackson was subsequently charged with causing actual bodily harm and grievous bodily harm for the incident at the Suffolk Punch in April 2019 and with GBH and ABH for the assault that happened in September 2020.

Jackson admitted the charges and was sentenced to a total of six years in prison.

Investigating officer Det Sgt Glenn Toms, of Suffolk police, said: "Daniel Jackson is a well-known and violent offender in the Haverhill area so it is extremely satisfying to see him behind bars for a significant period of time.

"Fortunately, the physical injuries have healed over time for all of Jackson’s victims, but the mental scars and trauma as a consequence of the aggression shown by him will remain with them for a considerable time to come."