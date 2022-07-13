Drug dealer who supplied ecstasy warned jail likely

Daniel McAlpine could be jailed when he reappears at Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing later this month - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Felixstowe drug dealer has been warned he is likely to be jailed when he is sentenced later this month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Tuesday (July 12) was Daniel McAlpine, 36, of St Andrew's Road, Felixstowe.

He admitted possessing ecstasy with intent to supply on or before December 29, 2019, and being concerned in the supply of ecstasy.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine, possessing cannabis and having an article with a blade, namely a multi-tool knife, in Langley Avenue, Felixstowe. on December 29, 2019.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence until the week commencing July 25 to allow the prosecution to consider McAlpine’s basis of plea.

She said McAlpine had relevant previous convictions and it was “most likely” he would receive an immediate prison sentence.

Judge Peters allowed his bail to continue.

Peter Spary, for McAlpine, said his client claimed he had supplied drugs to a small group of friends to fund his own drug habit.