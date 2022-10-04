Sentencing of man who breached sexual harm prevention order adjourned

Robert Lowe was sentenced to six years and eight months in jail by Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A sentencing hearing for a Suffolk man who breached a sexual harm prevention order has been adjourned until later this month to allow the probation service to assess if he is a dangerous offender.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (October 3) via a prison video link was 40-year-old Daniel Smith, of High Street, Acton.

He has admitted failing to comply with notification requirements on February 23 and two charges of breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) on March 3 by not notifying police of a new tablet and phone.

The court has heard that Smith is awaiting sentencing on three further charges and another breach of his SHPO.

Judge Emma Peters said a psychiatrist who prepared a report on Smith had not found any evidence of mental illness.

She said Smith would be sentenced on October 26 after the probation service had prepared a report which would assess if he was a dangerous offender.