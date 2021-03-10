Rapist jailed for 'horrendous' attack on teenager

Published: 10:14 AM March 10, 2021

Daniel Stott has been jailed after raping a teenage girl in Clacton in November 2019 - Credit: Essex Police

A man who raped a teenage girl at a block of flats in Clacton has been jailed.

Daniel Stott attacked the girl in the Boxted Avenue area of the seaside town in November 2019.

The 27-year-old was arrested the following day and charged.

Stott, of Coke Street, Harwich, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault by penetration and one count of possession of cannabis when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, March 5.

He was jailed for five years in total and placed on the sex offenders' register for life.

Detective Constable Reuben Brame, of Essex Police, said: "These were horrendous offences and have had a lasting impact on the young woman he attacked.

"I am pleased Stott has pleaded guilty to save her the further trauma of having to give evidence in court.

"She has shown great bravery in coming forward and speaking about what happened on that terrible day."