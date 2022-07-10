Court set to sentence man for domestic violence incidents
Published: 7:30 AM July 10, 2022
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A 39-year-old Colchester man who has admitted offences of domestic violence will be sentenced later this month.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing via a prison video link on Friday (July 8) was Darren Cranmer of Larch Close, Colchester.
He pleaded guilty to two offences of assaulting a woman causing her actual bodily harm on April 11 this year.
He also admitted damaging a gearstick and a mobile phone.
Cranmer, who is in custody, will be sentenced later this month after a pre-sentence has been prepared on him.