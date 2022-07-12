Police hunting wanted man who breached bail conditions

Police are hunting a man who is wanted for breaching his bail conditions.

Darren Fairchild, 32, has connections across Colchester but officers strongly believe he has travelled to Tilbury in south Essex.

He is described as a white man, about 6ft tall and of stocky build.

He has medium length, brown hair and often has a short beard.

Anyone who has seen Fairchild or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Essex Police quoting reference 42/56891/22.



