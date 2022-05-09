Man guilty of peddling cocaine and heroin

A man has been found guilty of dealing crack cocaine and heroin in Colchester after being found with the drugs and cash by police.

Thirty-eight-year-old Darren Peynado had 19 wraps of crack cocaine and diamorphine when he was arrested in Colchester in 2019, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Peynado, of Heane Road, Bushey, Hertfordshire, admitted being in possession of the drugs but denied intending to supply them to other people.

He was convicted of two offences of possessing the drugs with intent to supply after a trial last week and will be sentenced on June 28.

During the trial the court heard that police officers began following a known drug user, who was riding a bicycle, around 11.40am on September 19, 2019.

They saw the man into the back of a black Vauxhall Corsa in Lenz Close, Colchester.

The officers prevented the car from leaving and Peynado, who was in the front passenger seat, was found to have £395 cash, 12 wraps of diamorphine and seven wraps of crack cocaine worth between £770 and £1,540.