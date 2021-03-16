Workshop supervisor sentenced for stealing from employer

Published: 7:00 PM March 16, 2021

A former workshop supervisor has been sentenced for racking up more than £2,000 in unauthorised withdrawals on his boss's bank card.

Darren Sear-Trevor was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work for stealing from his employer.

The 33-year-old was given access to the card while employed by Rockart UK in Halesworth.

Prosecutor Pretty Barber told Suffolk Magistrates' Court court that Sear-Trevor, of Landsdowne Road, Lowestoft, had made £2,300 worth of unauthorised withdrawals between July 5 and August 3, 2018.

Sear-Trevor, who pleaded guilty to theft by an employee at an earlier hearing in February, was handed a 12-month community order on Tuesday, with 150 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activity requirement. He was also ordered to pay back £900, having been docked his final £1,400 monthly salary by the firm.

Robert Barley, mitigating, said the company had faced increasing financial issues and went into liquidation owing the taxman more than £200,000 in 2020.

"As a result of those difficulties, in regards to payments on time, it placed him in difficulty at home," he added.

"He struggled to cope with the day-to-day running of life. Temptation got the better of him."