Man who assaulted partner is jailed
- Credit: Suffolk police
A Sudbury man who admitted causing actual bodily harm to his partner has been jailed for 30 weeks by a judge.
Darren Shaw, 40, of Stour Street, Sudbury, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday via prison video link and denied a charge of GBH - but pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, which was accepted by prosecutors.
Ipswich Crown Court heard how police went to an address in Raydon Way, Great Cornard on October 19, 2020, following a call from a concerned neighbour.
When officers arrived, they found the victim bleeding from a head wound and suffering from right hand and side pain, Andrew Thompson, prosecuting, told the court.
Officers spoke to the owner of the home, who confirmed that he, the victim and Shaw had been drinking together.
The court heard that following a verbal argument, Shaw had grabbed the victim by the back of her neck.
He then held her head towards the internal brick wall, causing the injuries to her head, Mr Thompson said.
Neither the victim or the other man were prepared to give a statement to police, the court heard.
Judge Emma Peters sentenced Shaw to 30 weeks' imprisonment, and a separate assault charge was left on file.