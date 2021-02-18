Supermarket thief admits additional crimes while on bail

Published: 5:32 PM February 18, 2021

A man who stole from 20 supermarkets in Ipswich over a three-month spell has been sentenced.

Darren Wragg, of Campbell Road, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 12 charged with three thefts between October and December last year.

The 31-year-old was convicted of taking goods including gammon steaks, pork, coffee and confectionery from Co-op supermarkets in Penshurst Road, Clapgate Lane and Foxhall Road.

While on bail, Wragg also asked for 17 other theft from shop offences to be taken into consideration by the court.

All of the offences happened between September and December last year at supermarkets in Ipswich.

Wragg was fined £250 and ordered to pay costs of £105.

He was also instructed to pay compensation costs of £120.74 and a victim surcharge of £34.

PC Tim Barrell, from the Operation Converter team, said Wragg was "remorseful" for his actions.

He added: "Darren Wragg was approached while on court bail and he was given the opportunity to engage with the taken into consideration process.

"He made voluntary admissions to 17 further offences involving theft from supermarkets in Ipswich and he asked for them to be taken into consideration at court."



