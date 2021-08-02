News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Drug dealer wanted on recall to prison

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:03 PM August 2, 2021   
Daryl Warner, 26, is wanted on recall to prison

Daryl Warner, 26, is wanted on recall to prison - Credit: Essex Police

Police are hunting a 26-year-old Harwich man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Daryl Warner was sentenced to 44 months in prison at Ipswich Crown Court in May 2019 after pleading guilty to three counts of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Warner was arrested in Main Road in Harwich in April 2019 after police seized cocaine and cannabis worth about £28,000 from two properties in the seaside town.

Officers also found logs containing details of drug deals and a phone used for messaging related to drugs.

Essex Police confirmed on Monday that Warner was wanted on recall to prison.

Essex Live
Harwich News

