Video
WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle
- Credit: Suffolk police
Shocking dashcam footage has shown the moment a drug-driver crashed into an off-duty police detective sending her car towards oncoming traffic.
Ela Aves was handed 200 hours of unpaid work and banned from the road after causing the crash near Bury St Edmunds last October.
In dashcam footage, a Toyota Hilux, driven by Aves, can be seen colliding with the back of the Suffolk police detective's Mazda as it waited to turn right into Hepworth Road from the A143 at Stanton.
The crash forced the detective's vehicle across the carriageway and into the path of an oncoming car.
All three cars incurred significant damage and the female driver of the Mazda was airlifted to hospital.
The detective said she was forced to take three weeks off work and remained on restricted duties as a result of the collision.
Aves, aged 24, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court for sentencing on Friday after admitting careless driving and drug-driving at an earlier hearing on May 14.
At the time of the crash on October 18 Aves was found with 139 microgrammes of cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine per litre of blood – the legal limit being 50mcg.
Most Read
- 1 First look at £10m Sudbury garden centre revamp
- 2 Ipswich Town face fight to keep young midfielder Gibbs with rivals Norwich among interested clubs
- 3 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Portsmouth 'fend off' Blues to agree Stockley deal
- 4 Gill has 'no regrets' over Norwich to Ipswich switch
- 5 If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune
- 6 Inside quirky off-grid houseboat with stunning river views - yours for £500k
- 7 Construction work begins on TV set ahead of Amazon series filming
- 8 'Spooky' bushes full of caterpillars spotted near Suffolk roads
- 9 Truck's four-figure repair fee at Colchester garage left unpaid
- 10 Lorry 'not seen' by crane operator in container crush, port say
She has been labelled "thoughtless and selfish" by the off-duty police detective whose car she ploughed into.
Aves, of Church Road, in Wilby, Norfolk, was handed a 12-month community order, with 200 hours of unpaid work, and banned from driving for 27 months.