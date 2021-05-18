Man ordered to pay more than £200 after leaving rubbish bag near bin

Published: 12:30 PM May 18, 2021

David Turner has been ordered to pay more than £200 after disposing of the waste

An Ufford man has been fined more than £200 after being found guilty of leaving a bag of waste next to a rubbish bin in Woodbridge.

On September 29 last year, a rubbish bag was found next to a litter bin in Hasketon Road by an East Suffolk Norse officer.

Correspondence addressed to David Turner was found within the waste.

When contacted, Turner claimed he had left this rubbish there as he did not have a wheeled general waste bin at home, despite requesting one from East Suffolk Council.

However, checks showed Turner had never requested a wheeled bin to be delivered and he was issued with an £80 fixed penalty notice for littering.

He failed to pay and was due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on April 28 after being charged with littering.

Turner did not attend his court hearing but pleaded guilty by post and was fined £100 for the offence, plus ordered to pay £105 for costs and £34 victim surcharge, totalling £239.

James Mallinder, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for the environment, said: "There is no excuse for littering. Household waste should be disposed of through the correct wheeled bins at home and although well intentioned, leaving waste beside a litter bin in a public place is an offence.

"Anyone seen littering can be fined £80 via a fixed penalty notice and as shown in this case, failure to pay this notice can result in legal action and further costs.

"Please always dispose of your household waste responsibly; all households should have a wheeled bin for general waste and another for recyclables and anyone in need of either of these can order one by contacting our customer services team."